Train rides at Laws Museum and Historic Site
Visitors got to take a trip back in time at Laws Museum and Historic Site in the historic Death Valley Railroad Brill car on Saturday, June 12. The complete train ride schedule for the balance of the year can be found on the museum's website at www.lawsmuseum.org or by contacting the Laws Railroad Museum and
Historic Site at (760) 873-5950. Private charter rides are available in the Brill car, or “Old Smokey,” mine train. Inquire at the museum about availability for event.
Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site is honored to be here to preserve the rich history of the Owens Valley community.
Laws Museum is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. seven days a week.
Masks must be worn in addition to social distancing. Only six customers at a time in the reception center/gift shop. Limit one family unit within all display areas.
The museum is located 4.5 miles north of Bishop on Highway 6.
