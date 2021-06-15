Traffic stop turns into high-speed highway pursuit; fugitive remains at large

A 37-year-old Bishop man remained at large Monday after leading local law enforcement Thursday in a pursuit along U.S. Highway 395, with speeds that reached more than 130 mph, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 7:50 p.m. June 10 in the Bishop area on Steven Ariaz, who has an active and confirmed no-bail felony arrest warrant, the sheriff’s office reported.

After Ariaz pulled over and the deputy exited the patrol vehicle, Ariaz accelerated and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The vehicle traveled in speeds in excess of 130 MPH throughout the Bishop area and U.S. Highway 395 north of Bishop.

During the pursuit, Ariaz collided into one of the sheriff’s patrol vehicles, which disabled it. Ariaz continued to flee in his vehicle until he crashed and then fled on foot. It was later determined that Ariaz’s vehicle had four occupants, one of which was an unsecured infant on the lap of a passenger.

Ariaz still is outstanding for the active and confirmed felony arrest warrant. Ariaz is considered to be armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911, do not attempt to contact him.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Ariaz, call the Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, option 4.