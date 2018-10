Tournament champions

The ‘Blue Crew’ won the U14 Boys end-of-season tournament. Pictured are, front row, from left, Junior Jackson, Antonio Cabrera Medina, Milton Michel, Alejandro Cabrera Medina, Yael Mendez, Shawn O’Brien; back row, Osmany Hernandez, Brian Gonzalez Apodaca, Hector Quintero, Pat Twomey, Angel Lopez Pantoja, Victor Esparza, William Morris, Will Twomey. Not pictured is Angel Chavez. All players had a great tournament, especially Shawn O’Brien with 2 goals.

Photo courtesy of Patrick Twomey