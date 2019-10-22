All around the world zombies will reanimate and dance at exactly the same time on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m./p.m. GMT – that makes it 3 p.m. at Bishop City Park. Come early to register (the count is what makes the world record), get turned into a zombie (facing painting) and for the global countdown. Erin Livingston, founder of the official Thrill the World Bishop eight years ago, has decided to reanimate the event after a six year break. Thrill the World is the popular world record breaking international simultaneous flash mob dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Learn the dance at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bishop Auditorium at the corner of Fowler and West Line Street. RSVP at /www.facebook.com/events/2529529083805117. Open to all ages but minors must be accompanied by an adult.