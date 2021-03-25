Three Montana residents arrested in connection with Mono County double homicide

Three Missoula, Montana, residents have been arrested in connection with a double homicide stemming from two bodies that were found on the side of U.S. Highway 395 near Bridgeport in November 2020, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were identified as William and Yesenia Larsen, husband and wife, from Burbank, California, after a snowplow driver discovered two bodies on the shoulder of the highway in the early morning of Nov. 9, 2020, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport.

The couple had no known connection to Mono County. Due to the unusual circumstances, the deaths were investigated as a double homicide.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported today (March 25) that after a thorough investigation that involved almost 20 agencies it was determined that several former business associates of the victims were connected to the deaths.

The investigation was presented to the Mono County District Attorney’s Office on March 18 for consideration of filing charges for the deaths of William and Yesenia Larsen. The District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for Bradley Kohorst, 35, Cory Spurlock, 33, and Orit Oged, 32. Kohorst, Spurlock and Oged all reside in Missoula, Montana.

Kohorst was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday and Spurlock and Oged were arrested in Missoula, Montana, today (March 25). All three remain in custody awaiting extradition to Mono County.

“Every member of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office played a part in solving this crime,” according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to find justice for the families of William and Yesenia Larsen. This investigation proved to be complex and required the assistance of local, state and federal partners. We especially recognize the California Department of Justice – Special Operations Unit, whose guidance and direct support was invaluable."

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the following agencies for their contributions:

• California DOJ – Special Operations Unit

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

• Carson City Sheriff’s Office

• Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

• Chico Police Department

• Missoula Police Department

• Missoula County Sheriff’s Office

• Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

• Phoenix Police Department

• Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

• Mono County District Attorney’s Office

• Mono County Public Works - Roads

• Mono County Search and Rescue

• California Highway Patrol

• California Bureau of Forensic Services

• Drug Enforcement Administration

• California Department of Transportation.