Three killed in crash near Olancha

Three unidentified travelers were killed in a traffic accident Sunday on U.S. Highway 395 near Olancha, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday the driver of a white Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on the highway at an unknown rate of speed just north of CA-190, the CHP report states. For reasons not yet determined, the driver veered off the road onto the northbound right shoulder where he lost control of the pickup. The pickup then began to skid out of control while rotating counter-clockwise back into the northbound lane and across the solid double yellow lines, directly into the path of a black Ford pickup, which was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford, according to the CHP, was unable to avoid the Dodge and the front of the Ford collided with the right side of the Dodge. After the crash both vehicles came to rest on the southbound shoulder of the highway.

The Olancha and Lone Pine volunteer fire departments, CHP and Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene, ultimately transporting multiple parties from the collision scene and rendering medical aid.

According to the report, the driver and sole passenger of the Dodge were killed. The driver was 40 and the passenger was 34. A 15-year-old passenger in the Ford also was killed. The driver of the Ford and two other passengers were transported to medical facilities.

The cause of this collision is under investigation by the Bishop CHP office and identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.