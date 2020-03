From left, Wyatt and Max Castillo and Areyus Williams of Ridgecrest at the Lone Pine Early Opener Trout Derby at Diaz Lake on March 7. The annual derby attracted about 200 adult anglers, according to the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. Another roughly 150 youngsters also enjoyed the fishing at Diaz Lake, Lone Pine Creek and Tuttle Creek. All youngsters who caught a fish got a prize.

Photo by Jon Klusmire