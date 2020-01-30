'Sylvia' returns to Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre (MLRT) Artistic Director Shira Dubrovner, is pleased to announce the long-awaited return engagement of A.R. Gurney’s insightful comedy SYLVIA, with a whole new cast of Eastern Sierra locals. When SYLVIA first arrived in Mammoth in 2008, it starred Dubrovner as the dog with an attitude. This time around Dubrovner directs and Sylvia is played by Mammoth’s own Leslie Redman, who most recently appeared at MLRT in the Night of Broadway and as Rosa in Summer and Smoke.

“I’ve always loved this play,” stated Dubrovner. “I directed in LA in 2005, then starred in it when it premiered in Mammoth. I’m excited to finally bring the show back to life after numerous requests to stage it again.”

Sylvia is a story we've seen and heard before: The kids are in college, the wife has gone back to work, and the lonely middle-aged, empty-nester husband encounters another woman who lavishes attention on him. But in A.R. Gurney's charming comedy Sylvia, is anything but typical. The catch? Sylvia, the "pert and sexy" young miss of the title, isn't a woman, she's a talking canine, a grungy stray who adopts Greg and can’t understand why Kate doesn’t want her around.

In addition to Redman, local talent includes Layne Durocher (Playhouse 395’s Mama Mia) of Bishop as Greg, Victoria Farber (Suite Surrender) of Mammoth as Kate, and Alex Ertaud (SCT’s Almost Maine) of Bishop as Tom, Phyllis and Leslie.

The show opens Feb. 6 and runs for three weekends -Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. For more information and/or to purchase tickets visit us at MammothLakesRepertoryTheatre.org.