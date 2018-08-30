STATE ROUTE 168W/WEST LINE STREET REPAIR WORK BETWEEN US-395/MAIN STREET AND WARREN STREET

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will be repairing a downed traffic pole on W. Line Street between Main Street and Warren Street tomorrow, Thursday, August 30, 2018. Traffic patterns will be altered, please slow down and use caution when driving through the area.

Due to work and school traffic in the area, this work will begin at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, August 30, 2018.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623)