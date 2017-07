Maria Gonzales, right, reacts as Jenny Park, Inyo Mono Association for the Handicapped program manager, describes Gonzales’ qualities that earned her the IMAH client’s Star of the Year award presented during IMAH’s annual awards barbecue Friday at Bishop City Park. Park described Gonzales as being “... a great friend, who shows strength and bravery, as well as always being happy and good natured...”

Photo by Mike Chacanaca