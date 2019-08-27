Stabbing suspect in custody

On Sunday at approximately 1:50 p.m. Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of a possible stabbing victim who was in the area of Red Hill Road, and Ed Powers Road. Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and contacted an adult female who reported she was attacked with a sharp object, resulting in injuries to her hand and neck.

While speaking to the female victim it was learned that there was another victim located at a residence on Rocking K. Inyo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an ambulance from Symon’s responded to the residence and located an elderly male who had also been attacked. The elderly male was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital by ambulance.

A Major Investigations and Narcotic Team (MINT) Investigator responded and interviewed the victims, along with a witness, and identified Robert “Roy” Horton, as the suspect in the attacks. A multi-agency search was conducted in the surrounding area; however Horton could not be located. A CodeRED was initiated to the community of Rocking K and Mill Pond advising residents to be on the look-out for Horton and to report any suspicious activity to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10 p.m. Inyo County Dispatch received a report of a male subject located sleeping in a bedroom inside a residence on Running Iron. The male was woken up by the homeowners and was asked to leave. The homeowner described the male subject to sheriff’s deputies, and based on the information received it was determined to be Horton. Another search of the area was conducted with negative results.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported that Horton had been taken into custody Monday morning without incident.