Sports Shorts (Bishop over Desert)

Bishop Union High School football

Bishop opened High Desert League play Friday night at Edwards Air Force Base with a big win, 54-0.

“We played very well in all three phases,” coach Arnie Palu said. “Luke McClean (senior) was our offensive player of the game, scoring three different ways. Luke ran for a touchdown, threw a touchdown pass and also caught at touchdown pass from (junior) Clay Omohundro.”

Palu said Joe Weaver, junior, had a great game defensively, leading the Broncos to their first shutout of the season.

Kicker Dan Sudki, junior connected on six of seven PAT kicks, earning the special teams player of the game honors.

Senior Wes Pettet had a monster game on both sides of the ball earning overall game MVP. Wes scored a rushing touchdown for the offense while recording three sacks defensively.

Defensively Carson Evangelist, junior, and senior Tristan Valle both had a pair of quarterback sacks. Junior Jordan Lopez had five tackles and Jordan Cooper, junior, made three solo tackles.

Offensively, senior Jaydan Braithwaite ran for a touchdown and also caught a touchdown. Junior Steve Paco, Wes Pettet, and Joey Molina, senior, ran for scores. John Torres, senior, caught a touchdown pass from McClean.

This week the Broncos return home for a match-up with Burroughs High School.

City of Bishop co-ed soccer

The city of Bishop coed soccer third week’s standings are as follows:

• FC Niupy, 4 wins, 1 loss, 0 ties, 8 points

• Tapatio, 4 wins, 1 loss, 0 ties, 8 points

• Bishop FC, 4 wins, 0 losses, 0 ties, 8 points

• La Real Amigos, 2 wins, 2 losses, 0 ties, 4 points

• Subject to Change, 2 win, 2 losses, 0 ties, 4 points

• Jacona, 2 wins, 2 losses, 0 ties, 4 points

• Movin on Up, 0 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties, 0 points

• Good Girls Gone Bad, 0 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties, 0 points

Co-ed soccer league games are held on Friday Saturday and Sunday nights at Bishop City Park.