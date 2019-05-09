Sports Shorts

Bronco golf finishes ninth in Visalia

The Bronco Golf team traveled to Visalia Monday for the CIF Central Section Division 3 Championships. Valley Oaks Golf Course hosted the event. The Broncos finished ninth as a team with a team total of 548. St. Joseph won the title with a 412, with their No. 1 player Luke Adam shooting a one under par 71 to win the individual gold.

Bronco participants

Will Stange

Ryker Eropkin

Cameron Emme

Michael Boothe

Connor Holland

Owen Hildenbrand

“A big thanks to the Bishop Country Club for all the support and access they give youth golfers, especially the Bronco Gold Team,” Arnie Palu, interim golf coach, said. “Steve and the staff do an amazing job of providing a space for our golfers to practice and play.”

Bronco Football brings back popular bike ride

Bronco Football is proud to announce that the popular Tour Beneath the Peaks Bike ride is back. The annual fundraiser returns on Saturday, May 11. This will be the 14th edition of the ride. All proceeds go directly to the Bronco Football Program.

The Tour Beneath the Peaks ride offers participants a 30-, 50-, or 100-mile route on primarily flat terrain around the Bishop area between the majestic Sierra Nevada and White Mountain ranges. The ride features full-service aid stations (including valet service and great snacks), SAG wagons, and a commemorative T-shirt.

Ride day registration will be available beginning at 6:30 a.m. Those choosing the 100-mile option will start their ride at 7 a.m., with the 30- and 50-milers beginning at 8 a.m. Race day registration and check-in will be held in the Bishop Union High School parking lot.

Pre-registration is available. Forms can be picked up in the BUHS main office or contact coach Arnie Palu, (760) 937-4929, or email TourBeneathThePeaks@gmail.com. The pre-registration deadline is May 4. The cost is $50 per person.