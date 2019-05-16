Sliding into playoffs

Bishop Union High School’s Landon Kruse slides into base during the team’s Division 6 playoff game against Kern Valley on Friday. The Broncos won the game 10-2. Against Kern Valley, the Broncos had a slow start but came alive in the fifth inning with eight runs and another two in the sixth to close the Broncs out. On Wednesday, Bishop beat Linsay, 13-3. Bishop Union will be competing in the Division 6 Championship game on Saturday, May 18, at 4:30 PM at Fresno State University versus Foothill.

Gary Young Photography