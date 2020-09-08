Single-vehicle accident on SR-190 ends in fatality

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 22-year-old male from Bakersfield was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger westbound on SR-190 approximately 2 miles east of SR-136. For unknown reasons, he allowed his vehicle to drift off the roadway onto the south dirt shoulder. In an attempt to redirect his vehicle back into the westbound lane, he sharply turned to the right. The Dodge rotated across SR-190 onto the north shoulder where it overturned multiple times and subsequently caught on fire. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. A 31-year-old male passenger from Bakersfield sustained major injuries as a result of this collision. The passenger was taken to Southern Inyo Hospital for treatment.

This collision is still under investigation by the Bishop Area California Highway Patrol and a positive identification of the driver has not been made yet. The deceased victim's identity will be released by the Inyo County Coroner's Department. As always, Bishop CHP would like to thank Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department and Olancha-Cartago Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance on scene.