Silver Peaks project moves forward

Silver Peaks, a housing project that has been in the works for years, has taken another step forward to becoming a reality.

Elaine Kabala, associate planner for the city of Bishop, said the property located at the corner of Maciver and Spruce, has been put into escrow by the city of Los Angeles, which owns the property through Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The development plan for the property, 2.9 acres, calls for about 70 units for mixed income and will include larger units for families, she said.

There also will be units for the clients of Inyo Mono Association for the Handicapped.

The project is being developed by Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action Inc.

“The city of Bishop just facilitated the transaction for DWP to sell the property,” Kabala said.

