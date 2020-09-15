Sierra Lifeflight employee receives award of excellence

Lisa Davis, clinical base manager for Sierra Lifeflight, has been recognized with the Association of Air Medical Services 2020 Fixed Wing Award of Excellence. Davis’ contributions to the air medical industry and Sierra Lifeflight will be acknowledged during the 2020 virtual Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) on November 2.

Vicky Spediacci, Air Chief Operating Officer for Global Medical Response, West Group, said Davis was nominated for the award because of her dedication to her role, as well as her outstanding contributions to Sierra Lifelfight and the air medical industry. “Lisa has helped set the standard for innovation, patient advocacy, clinician empowerment, and continuous quality improvement in the air medical industry. This award is well deserved and is a testament to her skill, ingenuity, and commitment.”

Davis has been a strong advocate for clinical education and continuous quality improvement of care through peer evaluation and review. She spearheaded an ergonomic reconfiguration project for Sierra Lifeflight’s fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft and is currently working on expanding the program’s transport capabilities to include bariatric patients.

Davis has worked for Sierra Lifeflight for more than 13 years, starting her career with the Bishop-based air medical provider as a flight nurse. She serves on several industry boards and committees, including the fixed-wing steering committee for Sierra Lifeflight’s parent company, REACH Air Medical Services, the Association of Air Medical Services Fixed Wing group, and the California Association of Air Medical Services. She is also a member of the Inyo County Emergency Medical Care Committee and is on the Medical Advisory Committee and Healthcare Coalition for Inyo and Mono counties.

Michael Patterson, Regional Director of Program Operations for Global Medical Response, said Davis’ commitment to building strong relationships with colleagues and her community is admirable.

“Lisa makes sure that every patient transported by Sierra Lifeflight receives the best care possible,” Patterson said. “She maintains strong relationships with clinical leadership at each of our regional hospitals to ensure they feel comfortable utilizing our services and providing honest feedback on areas we could improve. She is a true leader in our organization and a role-model for the newest generation of air medical clinicians.”