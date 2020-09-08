SBDC webinar to provide guidance on Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness Sept. 9

Small businesses can learn how to effectively manage their Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, from spending money correctly to completion of forms, in this week’s free webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield.

“Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” will be online Wednesday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1 p.m.

Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will provide detailed guidance on PPP forgiveness that includes spreadsheet examples, full-time-equivalent employees, and a look at the managing aspects of a PPP loan from different borrower perspectives. There will also be updates on Kern Recovers PPE and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), plus a look ahead at potential additional federal stimulus later this month. Questions from attendees will be taken.

Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief26 to attend.

This is the 26th in a weekly “Webinar Wednesday” series that provides pandemic relief updates on available federal, state, and local funding options, tax credit programs, employee programs, plus other opportunities for employers and business owners.

The SBDC is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.