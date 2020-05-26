SBDC webinar to discuss SBA’s Final Interim Rules for loan forgiveness May 27

Small businesses can learn details about the SBA’s Final Interim Rules released Friday that give new guidance to borrowers requesting forgiveness of their Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in a free webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield this week.

“Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis” will be online Wednesday, May 27, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Guest speaker, Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation, will join SBDC director, Kelly Bearden in a detailed discussion about the updated rules as they apply to the four components of the 11-page loan forgiveness application: the PPP Loan Forgiveness Calculation Form; PPP Schedule A; PPP Schedule A Worksheet; and the optional PPP Borrower Demographic Information Form.

This is the 11th in a weekly webinar series that provides updates on critical funding options such as disaster loans, federal and state stimulus packages, employee programs, plus opportunities and business suggestions. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief11 to attend.

The SBDC remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.