SBDC webinar to discuss reasons businesses may want to delay filing for SBA PPP loan forgiveness Aug. 19

Local small businesses can learn why they may want to hold off filing forgiveness for their Paycheck Protection Program loan in this week’s free webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield.

“Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” will be online Wednesday, Aug. 19, from noon to 1 p.m.

Host and SBDC director Kelly Bearden will provide detailed guidance on PPP forgiveness that includes spreadsheet examples, and a look at the managing aspects of a PPP loan from different borrower perspectives. There will also be updates on Kern Recovers PPE and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Programs, plus a look ahead at reopening guidelines and other pandemic issues. Questions from attendees will be taken.

This is the 23rd in a weekly “Webinar Wednesday” series that provides pandemic relief updates on available federal, state, and local funding options and stimulus packages, tax credit programs, employee programs, plus other opportunities for employers and business owners. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief23 to attend.

The SBDC is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.