Safety with a smile

The city of Bishop celebrated Crossing Guard Appreciation Day Friday. The students and staff of Bishop schools at Bishop Elementary School and Home Street Middle School partnered with Bishop Police Department and the city of Bishop to hold a breakfast for all of crossing guards and provided them with a gift bag of goodies. Pictured here are, from left, Avis Jackson, Juanita Dominguez, and Tammy Law, the Spirit of Home Street, Doug Talmage, Carol Brown, and Rick the Cone Man.

Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee