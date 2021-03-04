Rotarians donate to soup kitchen; recognize Roberta Cummings

The Rotary Club of Bishop and Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise teamed up with individual local Rotarians and donated $2,800 towards the United Methodist Social Services soup kitchen to help replenish supplies, including eco-friendly to-go containers. The funds were presented to John Camphouse and Roberta Cummings on March 2. Members of both clubs have been volunteering at the soup kitchen for many years and support its on-going efforts to help our community members, especially those that are food insecure.

In addition, long-time soup kitchen supervisor Roberta Cummings was presented with a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow award. The award was presented to Roberta for her continued selfless service to the Bishop community and the soup kitchen and as a member of the Bishop First United Methodist Church. By these efforts, she has touched the lives of many people, young and old, with her caring, kindness, and mentorship. She consistently demonstrates one of Rotary’s key tenants, “Service Above Self” through her quiet efforts. She joins other Rotarians in our community and across the globe who are Paul Harris fellows..

Rotary International recently included protecting the environment as one of the ways Rotarians can serve in their community and in the world, so providing these eco-friendly containers is just one more example of how the Rotary Clubs in Bishop are leading by taking action in our community.