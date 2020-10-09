Robbery suspect allegedly had targeted Bishop to rob a bank

The Bishop Police Department arrested a man from Diamond Bar, California, who allegedly had targeted Bishop as a place to rob a bank and put his plan into action this afternoon, according to the BPD.

At approximately 4:46 p.m. today (Oct. 9), the Bishop Police Department Dispatch Center received an in-progress robbery call from El Dorado Savings Bank on N. Main Street and within moments, BPD set a perimeter while maintaining communication with the employee caller. Inyo County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrived to help contain the area and stop traffic on Main Street.

BPD successfully extracted all employees to safety and then entered the bank. Sok Hong, 58, was subsequently arrested without incident. The investigation revealed that Hong had been traveling and, in advance, selected Bishop to rob a bank. The employees of the bank were not harmed and should all be commended on how well they handled this event.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone having information about Hong or this robbery can stop by the BPD or call (760) 873-5866.