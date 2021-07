The city of Bishop's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a youth basketball camp and online registration is available now. Basketball camp is a co-ed camp from July 26 – July 30, Monday – Thursday, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 3:30 - 7 p.m. with an awards dinner. Go to https://bishopparksandrec.sportsites.com to register.