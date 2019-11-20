RCRC reaches out to rural communities

The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) through rural community and business leaders from across the state raised $61,500 for five Inyo County charities at RCRC’s 2019 annual meeting. The funds will assist a multitude of countywide resource providers in their efforts to serve the residents of Inyo County.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the attendees of RCRC’s 2019 Basket Auction," said RCRC Chair and Inyo County Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley. "The impact that this gift will have in Inyo County and the deserving charities will be impactful and long lasting. I am thankful and humbled by the opportunity to serve in a leadership role in RCRC, an organization dedicated to serving California’s rural communities.”

Pictured here, with Lone Pine FFA students, are Kingsley, Suzy Patton, and Krista Sullivan, both Lone Pine School Board members, and on the other end is Scotty Kemp, school board member, and Brenda Lacy, FFA teacher. For more photos from the event, see Thursday's (Nov. 21) edition of The Inyo Register.