Quest Impact, Inc. Provides 1,0000 surgical masks to the city of Bishop during COVID-19 pandemic

Quest Impact, Inc. has delivered the first shipment of surgical protective masks to the city of Bishop (second delivery to the region) in order to alleviate the current shortage in personal protective equipment throughout the country.

Current lead times will provide consistent relief to California’s current shortage of PPE and seek to focus the company's efforts to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic locally while serving as a model to the rest of the state. Quest Impact, Inc. has locations in both Malibu and Bishop, uniting two communities a mountain apart but under the same mission to help citizens overcome the current tragedy that has gripped the country. Supplies are not limited to surgical mask and have made available: KN95, N95, coveralls, goggles, and other PPE equipment.