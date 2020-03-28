Public access to board of supervisors meetings will continue

To ensure social distancing guidelines are followed, and to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors will be conducting its meetings exclusively online for the time being. Individual board members and various staff will report in from their homes and offices via videoconference in order to carry out the people’s business.

The public is still encouraged to participate in the meetings, and will be able to do so online at: https://zoom.us/j/541151048. After clicking the link, individuals will be asked to provide their name and an email address in order to access the videoconference. Anyone who does not want to provide their email address may use the following generic, non-functioning address to gain access: donotreply@inyocounty.us.

Viewers can provide public comment two ways: emailing the comments prior to the meeting, or emailing comments for individual agenda items by the time the staff report for that item has ended. At that point, all emailed comments will be read into the record, and the board will take that feedback into consideration as it deliberates. Please send comments for board meetings and individual agenda items to boardclerk@inyocounty.us.

This new meeting procedure will go into effect with a special meeting of the board of supervisors scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31. The agenda and backup for the meeting can be found at https://www.inyocounty.us/government/publications-reports-plans-proclama....

For clarification or additional information, or to be added to the weekly agenda email distribution list, contact the Assistant Clerk of the Board at the aforementioned email or at (760) 878-0373.