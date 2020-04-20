Popcorn in the time of COVID-19

Greg and Lynn Lippincott recently picked up some popcorn from the Bishop Twin Theatre from theater owner Hollie Mullanix, left. Lynn said she ordered the popcorn the day before, expecting the usual large popcorn served up by the theater. The couple ended up with enough popcorn to share with the neighbors. She said it was bagged up and ready to go on arrival and butter by the coffee cup also was offered. “We just really wanted to support the theater,” Lynn said.

Photo courtesy of Lynn Lippincott