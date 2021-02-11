Playhouse 395 making plans for 2021

The curtains will rise again for Playhouse 395 as the Eastern Sierra’s own community theater group prepares to host an outdoor musical event in June at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds.

“There’s this ridiculous play called ‘Nunsense,’ and it is hilarious,” said longtime Playhouse 395 actress and board member Martha Reynolds. “With the vaccines being distributed, we are hopeful there will be a handle on COVID by June, but just to be extra careful, we decided to plan an event outside.”

“Nunsense,” Reynolds explained is a comedy starring five women with plenty of music and laughs.

Specific dates for the performances in June weren’t available by press time Wednesday.

“We took the idea to the fairgrounds and they loved it,” Reynolds said. “They offered us the stage, and Mark Vincent will be doing the sound and lights.”

The fairgrounds will be selling beer and wine, and Reynolds said she hopes to have local food truck venders available for guests as well so theater fans can enjoy dinner before the show.

Playhouse 395 relies on its theater productions to generate revenue to cover its operating expenses. When the non-profit was forced to cancel its 2020 production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” the group suffered a significant economic hit.

The warehouse Playhouse 395 rents costs upwards of $1,000 per month, regardless of whether or not the group has shows or not. The Playhouse board volunteers got creative, joining Amazon Smile to try to help generate some revenue to cover rent, and recording radio shows, and the city of Bishop awarded Playhouse 395 a grant. Part of those funds will be used to help cover the licensing fees for “Nunsense,” Reynolds said.

“Everything is falling into place and it’s pretty exciting,” Reynolds said. “We’re booking the dates for mid-June, which is reasonable. I’m hoping Bishop and the eastside will be able to do this. It couldn’t be a better venue; the evenings in the Bishop area are always gorgeous in June. We’re just looking for the community’s support, and fearlessness getting their vaccines. We need to gather together, have a good time and laugh together, and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

For the latest information about Playhouse 395, visit playhouse395.com, or follow Playhouse 395 on Facebook.