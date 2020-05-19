Pandemic webinar to discuss SBA’s Loan Forgiveness Application May 20

Small business owners can learn details about the SBA’s Loan Forgiveness Application released Friday that allows borrowers to request forgiveness of their Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in a free webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield this week.

“Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis” will be online noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Guest speaker Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation, will join SBDC Director Kelly Bearden as they discuss the four components of the 11-page application: the PPP Loan Forgiveness Calculation Form; PPP Schedule A; PPP Schedule A Worksheet; and the optional PPP Borrower Demographic Information Form.

This is the 10th in a weekly webinar series that provides updates on critical funding options such as disaster loans, federal and state stimulus packages, employee programs, plus opportunities and business suggestions. Register online at www.bit.ly/BusinessRelief10 to attend.

The SBDC remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.

The Inyo County Business Task Force will be hosting a Zoom meeting this Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Zoom link:

https://zoom.us/j/96234465375?pwd=bkJ6MHhObVA3enNGTS9SOStGb2ZPQT09