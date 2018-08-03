OVERTURNED BIG RIG ON U.S. HWY 395 - ONE WAY TRAFFIC CONTROL

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has a one-way traffic operation on U.S. Hwy 395 at Conway Ranch Road, north of Lee Vining, due to an overturned big rig. There is currently no estimated time for reopening the road to normal traffic.

Caltrans will use flaggers, alternating north and southbound traffic past the accident site. Expected traffic delays will be up to 20 minutes.

The traveling public is advised to drastically slow down and proceed with caution. The safety of our crews, and that of other responders, is very important. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.