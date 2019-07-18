Opioid summit to be held in Bishop

Substance use affects people throughout the nation, including Inyo County. Whether people struggle to manage pain, use alcohol, drugs or opioids in an effort to cope with life’s challenges, or have a loved one who is struggling, many have felt the suffering experienced with addiction.

An opioid summit will take place Monday and Tuesday in Bishop to educate the community and health-care providers on the causes, treatments and culture of addiction.

The summit will host expert speakers in the field of addiction medicine and recovery to include Dr. Corey Waller, Dr. Robert Frey, Dr. David Sprenger, Katie Bell, RN, Diana Zamora, RN and Albert Titman. This group of professionals will present the latest innovations in care that are available here in the Eastern Sierra.

Attendees will learn about opioid use disorder, culture, trauma and substance use disorder, harm reduction, medication assisted treatment, managing chronic pain and evidence based best practices in the treatment of substance use disorder. Also, how to administer narcan, a medication given to overdose patients will be taught.

Community members, local and tribal government officials, educators, public and tribal social service organizations, law enforcement and justice personnel, medical and behavioral providers and staff are all invited to come, learn and contribute thoughts, ideas and efforts in combating the opioid epidemic.

Among the speakers who will be presenting both days of the summit are:

Grace Bell, MSN, RN-BC, CARN, PHN, who will be speaking on “Stigma Injury: How it impacts Wellness of Individuals, Families and Communities.”

In her presentation, Bell will describe two ways that repeated stigma injury impacts the wellness of an individual, identify three ways to de-stigmatize substance use disorder and behavioral health language and name two ways stigma impacts outcomes.

Haille Worrell, health education specialist with the California Rural Indian Health Board, will be providing naloxone administration training. Her presentation will provide information on how opioids work, how to identify an opioid overdose and she will give instruction on how naloxone is used in an overdose situation.

Albert Titman Sr., behavioral health SUD counselor CADC II with the Sacramento Native American Health Center Inc. Telewell Indian Health MAT project, will present “Helping Our People Evolve H.O.P.E.: A Cultural Perspective Healing from Historical Trauma and OUD.” In his presentation, Titman will define historical/intergenerational trauma and impacts on tribal community, identify current modalities for addressing SUD/OUD and integrating cultural practices in treatment for SUD/OUD.

Other presenters scheduled for the summit include Dr. R. Corey Waller, Dr. David Sprenger, Dr. Robert Frey and Diana Zamora, RN.

Topics to be covered during the summit include harm reduction; medication assisted treatment; narcan training; pain management; addressing stigma; trauma informed care; community opioid topics; culture, trauma and SUD; and perinatal opioid use disorder.

This two-day event features presentations suited for all Day one of the summit focuses on community and day two focuses on medical best practices. Continuing Education Units are available for medical, pharmacy, nursing, certified medical assistants, behavioral health, drug and alcohol counselors.

The Eastern Sierra Opioid Summit will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1100 W. Line St., Bishop. Monday will be the community presentation and Tuesday is for providers.

The summit is being made possible through the sponsorship of Toiyabe Indian Health Project, Inc., Northern Inyo Hospital, California Rural indian Health Board and Owens Valley Career Development Services.

Coffee, lunch and refreshments will be provided to all who register for this free event. Registration can be made online at https://events.eventzilla.net/e/2019-eastern-sierra-opiod-summit-2138741... or by calling Melinda McCartney at Toiyabe Family Services, (760) 873-6394.