One dead after shooting at N. Main St. Shell Station
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
BISHOP, CA
A female suspect was apprehended in connection with the shooting at the N. Main Shell Station Monday night that left two people shot, according to the Bishop Police Department Facebook page. One of the victims is deceased. The shooting did not involve law enforcement officers. The initial post to the Facebook page was made at 7:45 p.m. Monday.
The suspect was apprehended near Jean Blanc Road (post, 2:45 a.m. today) where officers had been searching for “armed suspects,” according to the initial post. The search was suspended at that point pending additional information.
The time of the shooting, the scene was locked down. No further details were available at the time of this posting.
