Non-compliant restaurant hit with county restraining order

Inyo County on Wednesday obtained a judicial restraining order against Two Brothers From Italy, a restaurant in Big Pine, prohibiting the owners from “continuing to violate the state and local COVID-19 health orders,” according to the county.

The county, according to a release from its Emergency Operations, was “forced to commence this action after multiple failed attempts to gain Two Brothers’ voluntary compliance.”

As stated in the county’s request “It is with great regret that Inyo County filed this lawsuit and sought this temporary restraining order. The County understands that these are difficult times for all businesses, and the last thing that the County wants to do is impose additional expenses or stress on business owners. However, the County – and in particular, its Health Officer Dr. James Richardson – are also charged with protecting the public from the dangers of communicable diseases, such as COVID-19.”

Wednesday’s court order means that Two Brothers must suspend their operations until they are able to create, and adhere to, a business operations plan ensuring that they will no longer maintain an environment with such a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“Inyo County recognizes that the vast majority of our businesses, residents, and visitors are adhering to the public health orders and we THANK YOU for that effort,” county officials stated in a release. “Our continued collective efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 are essential to keep our businesses open and our communities healthy. We are all in this together.”