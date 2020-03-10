NIHD takes prevention measures for COVID-19 virus

Staff at the Northern Inyo Healthcare District are meeting on a daily basis and continue to take preventative steps in light of the COVID-19 virus.

In Inyo or Mono counties there have been no reported cases of the disease that was blamed for at least 24 deaths in the U.S. as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Stacey Brown, family medicine physician and director of NIHD’s Rural Health Clinic, said while some non-critical activities will be suspended until further notice, “we’re still fully functional at NIHD.”

Brown said no services at the hospital are being affected at this time.

Because this is a rapidly changing situation, the hospital has established an incident command with the district’s leadership team, he said. The team meets every morning at 9 a.m. to go over any recent changes that are happening.

Some of the non-critical activities that will be suspended until further notice from the CDC include community meetings, community education classes, healthy lifestyle talks, travel to approved conferences and seminars and project vendors coming on site.

As far as keeping staff healthy, Brown said the hospital is making sure that staff is triaged and if they have a cough, a fever, or shortness of breath, they’re told not to come into work.

The hospital also continues to monitor its supplies and is not experiencing any shortages of supplies for treating the public, he said. The district also continues to work closely with Inyo County Public Health and Human Services and regional health sources such as Mono County and Mammoth Hospital.

The hospital is seeing some patients coming in through outpatient service and the Emergency Room, who have upper respiratory infections, and part of the hospital staff’s challenge is to screen them, he said.

“Not necessarily test them, but to screen them initially to make sure they don’t meet that ‘person under investigation’ definition where they have a fever or shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms, and they may meet that definition (set by the CDC),” Brown said.

The hospital then would partner with the area’s public health departments to try to figure out how to get those patients tested.

Tracy Aspel, chief nursing officer for NIHD, said the hospital does have the supplies and equipment to test and has already done some “very limited” testing.

Aspel said Medicare beneficiaries have been notified that the agency will cover 100 percent of the cost for testing if necessary and most insurance companies will cover the cost of the test as well.

Robin Christensen, NIHD’s infection control preventionist, said in regards to the testing, it’s all determined by the Public Health Department and there’s quite a bit of criteria that must be followed. Christiansen said if a patient did test positive for the virus and was not ill enough to be in the hospital, then they would be quarantined at home.

“Some of it may be self monitoring and other types of patients may be monitored by the county Health Department,” Christensen said. “If we were to have a patient admitted, then we have a special room for that – two special rooms for that. If we have more than the two, we have a special room called an airborne infection isolation room.”

NIHD staff is recommending people continue to follow the CDC recommended standard infection prevention measures, including hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing.

NIHD is putting visitor and employee family member restrictions in place. To help protect employees and patients against flu and other respiratory illness, NIHD put visitor and employee family member restrictions in place. Avoid visiting hospital patients if you have a cough, fever (100.4), sore throat, body aches, or gastrointestinal symptoms. Also, until further notice, employees may not bring family members to the workplace unless they are seeking medical treatment.

NIHD is asking volunteers to stay home.