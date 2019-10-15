NIHD named Healthcare District of Year by state association
By:
Register Staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
BISHOP, CA
Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s success with its new Medication Assisted Treatment program garnered the District top honors Thursday night from the Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD) as it named NIHD Healthcare District of the Year for 2019.
Accepting the honors was NIHD’s Board of Directors, including Board President Mary Mae Kilpatrick, Vice President Jean Turner, Treasurer MC Hubbard, and Member-At-Large Jody Veenker, along with Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Flanigan, MD MBA, and former NIHD Board Member Dr. John Ungersma. Board Member Robert Sharp was unable to attend.
For more on this story see Thursday's (Oct. 17) edition of The Inyo Register.
Category: