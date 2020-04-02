NIHD limits access via Emergency Department entrance

Northern Inyo Healthcare District is taking the necessary steps to protect patients, staff and the community by limiting access to the hospital via the Emergency Department entrance. The district asks for your support and collaboration in keeping each other safe.

Beginning Monday, April 6, if you are in need of emergent services, please visit our Emergency Department as usual using the ED entrance, located on the north side of campus.

For access to all other hospital services, please use the two-story hospital’s Main Lobby Entrance, which faces West Line Street.

Entrances to the Rural Health Clinic, Northern Inyo Associates clinics, and ancillary services will remain open. Watch for directional signs.

Those visiting hospital patients between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. please check in at the Emergency Department desk for assistance.

Questions? Please call NIHD Admissions at (760) 873-5811.