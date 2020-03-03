NIHD gears up for COVID-19 virus

While there have been no documented cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) yet in the Eastern Sierra, staff at Northern Inyo Healthcare District say they already are preparing and drilling for the disease.

During a teleconference Monday, Dr. Stacey Brown, family medicine physician and director of NIHD’s Rural Health Clinic, said there have been no recorded cases nor has the Bishop hospital sent any specimens out for testing.

Brown said district staff had a meeting at the end of last week to update new information from the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control regarding the coronavirus and how that information might be implemented into the district’s prevention plans.

Brown said district staff also completed a coronavirus drill through the hospital’s Emergency Room and the rural clinic Feb. 13.

“This was very helpful at identifying where we need to put our efforts as the coronavirus started to ramp up in the world,” Brown said.

Most people who contract COVID-19, have mild disease. Severe illness seems uncommon in children, and no deaths have been reported in children younger than 9 years old. In some cases, the infection can lead to serious illness or death, particularly in older people with other health conditions. On Feb. 26, the California Department of Public Health confirmed that a California resident from Solano County was hospitalized with novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and likely caught the illness from someone in the community.

Brown said the hospital and clinic have been able to take stock of the district’s current supplies, including surgical masks for patients and “N-95” masks and respirators for staff. They also have been reviewing procedures to properly wear and remove personal protective equipment.

“That way we can protect staff and be able to stick around without getting quarantined so we can take care of patients,” Brown said.

Brown said hospital staff feels like it has sufficient enough stock to handle the virus, including hand sanitizers and soaps.

Staff in the Emergency Room also has reviewed the same type of “triage workflows” that can occur for suspected cases of ebola, SARS and MERS.

“We may get to the point where we need to have folks triage before they enter the waiting room,” Brown said.

If the situation called for it, a triage tent could be set up outside the Emergency Room so staff could segregate people who may be at high risk for the virus.

Gina Riesche, manager of NIHD’s Emergency Department and Disaster Planning, said the tent situation, or a “surge” occurs when the Emergency Department sees more than 20 percent of its average daily census showing symptoms.

“I’d say our average is about 25 a day so if we had anywhere from 6 to 10 showing the same type of symptoms then that might trigger it,” Riesche said of the tent triage plan.

Tent triage is not the first action the district would take, however, Riesche said. The facility has a separate waiting room that the hospital can use for those with respiratory symptoms.

Riesche said an incident command would be established to include county and state agencies and a public relations component to keep the community informed.

Brown said members of the public should get ready to field a few more questions when they call or visit the hospital or clinic. There also probably be more screening for fever and respiratory symptoms and a patient might be asked to wear a mask before they sit down in the waiting room.

Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County Public Health Officer who also practices in Inyo County, said testing for COVID-19 “is a huge concern and a huge issue.”

Testing right now is done at the California Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, Boo said. There is a 48-hour turn-around time on the testing itself, which does not include transport time.

Boo said the FDA is apparently tryiing to facilitate the development and dissemination of a commercial test.

“I certainly would like to see locally available testing as soon as possible,” Boo said.

Brown said warmer weather could curb COVID-19.

“We would hope it would follow the same pattern as influenza,” Brown said. “But we just don’t know yet.”

There are simple things everyone should do now at work, home, school, and in the community to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as flu and common colds:

• Wash your hands frequently using soap for at least 20 seconds and lathering your palms, fingers, fingertips, backs of your hands and under your nails.

• When no handwashing facilities are available, disinfect your hands with alcohol sanitizer (containing 60% or more alcohol).

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

• Stay away from others when you are sick, particularly by staying home from work or school.

• Cover your mouth with tissue or your arm when coughing or sneezing (not your hand). If available, you may wear a surgical mask when you are sick to protect people around you.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Encourage employees and students to stay home from work or school when they are sick.

• Businesses can encourage sick customers and clients to complete business through phone, email, or other means which do not require face-to-face interactions when possible.

• Consider “social distancing” to reduce your interactions with other people.