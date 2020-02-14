NIHD CEO placed on paid administrative leave

At its Thursday meeting, the Northern Inyo Healthcare District Board of Directors voted unanimously to "authorize outside labor counsel to contract with outside investigators regarding district finances and operations" and to place CEO Dr. Kevin S. Flanigan on paid administrative leave pending completion of the investigation, according to an email received Friday from Barbara Laughon, strategic communications specialist for NIHD.

The board appointed Kelli Davis, the district’s current chief operations officer, as interim CEO effective immediately.

Laughon said stated this was what the board read as it came out of closed session Thursday night, which is all she said she could report on.

The Inyo Register continues to attempt to collect more information on this breaking story.

Flanigan was named CEO of the district in February 2016 after serving five months as the interim CEO. Flanigan was named acting CEO in September 2015 following the departure of former administrator Victoria Alexander-Lane.