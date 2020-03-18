NIHD: Anticipate visitor restrictions

Northern Inyo Healthcare District has temporarily revised its family and guest policies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Note these guidelines may change as the pandemic remains fluid.

Labor and Delivery, Medical-Surgical Department and Intensive Care

Visitation is restricted to one adult support person for each patient.

The support person must be in good health in order to enter the department. Be prepared to undergo screening.

The support person identified is the only person allowed to visit during the entire hospital stay.

The support person is required to follow infection control processes as directed by NIH staff.

No children younger than 18 are allowed to visit patients. In Labor and Delivery, that means the siblings of a newborn may not visit.

Emergency Department

The NIH Emergency Department is not accepting any visitors or support persons, unless that person is accompanying a pediatric patient.

Outpatient clinics

Adult patients are limited to one visitor/companion who is providing transportation to the patient receiving care. These visitors/companions will be asked to return to their vehicles during patient examination, and will be notified by mobile phone when the patient is ready to return home. Pediatric patients may have one adult primary caregiver accompany them.

NIHD expects family members and visitors to be sensitive to the seriousness of this pandemic and work with the district’s team to put the care of patients first. NIHD also asks that family members and visitors respect the health and well-being of physicians, nurses and staff by complying with these guidelines. NIHD understands these are unusual circumstances and that these actions may be challenging to patients.

“Rest assured, our top priority remains the safety of our patients and of our staff,” according to the district. “By taking these measures, we believe we can help reduce the chances of infection spreading.”

For more information, call Admissions Services at (760) 873-5811.