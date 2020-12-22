NIHD administers first COVID-19 vaccine in Inyo County
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
BISHOP, CA
Cameron Winston, an Emergency Department registered nurse at Northern Inyo Hospital, was the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Northern Inyo Healthcare District. NIHD’s Chief Nursing Officer Allison Partridge administered Winston’s vaccination on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Winston, along with other who received the vaccine, will be back for the required second dose on Jan. 9.
