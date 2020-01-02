New Year’s break accidents keep CHP busy
Unrelated collisions lead to DUI arrest, multiple injuries
A Tehachapi, California, resident rear-ended a semi truck on U.S. Highway 395 on New Year’s Day, which led to her arrest for alleged DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:45 a.m. Krystal Lynn Addison, 33, was driving her 2016 Ford Fusion northbound on US Highway 395, just north of Pearsonville. Brian Lee Balliet, 40, of Washoe Valley, Nevada, was driving his 2014 semi truck northbound US-395 in the same lane, just ahead of the approaching Ford Fusion.
As the Ford Fusion approached the rear of the semi, Addison failed to reduce the speed of her vehicle. The front of the Ford collided with the rear of the semi causing major front-end damage to the Ford. CHP officers from both InyoKern and Lone Pine responded to the scene. Following a DUI investigation, Krystal Lynn Addison was arrested on the suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and was booked into Inyo County Jail.
This collision investigation is still under investigation by Bishop CHP.
On Dec. 30, at about 4:50 p.m., Takumi Sagawa of Hokkaido, Japan, was driving a Kia Optima westbound on SR-190, east of Mesquite Dunes Parking Lot Entrance at approximately 50 MPH. At the same time, Xiaomin Deng of Sammamish, Washington, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on SR-190 at approximately 55 MPH. For an unknown reason, Sagawa allowed his vehicle to cross the double yellow lines, entering the eastbound lane directly into the path of Deng’s vehicle. Deng attempted to avoid the collision, however, the front of the Kia struck the front of the Malibu in a head-on collision. Five parties were injured in the collision with injuries varying from moderate to major. All parties were transported to UMC Las Vegas.
This collision is still under investigation by Bishop CHP.
Category: