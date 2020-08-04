New surge in COVID-19 cases likely to put Inyo County on state's county monitoring list

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, Inyo County has seen an increase of 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative Inyo County case number to 64.

At this time, three positive COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including two in critical condition. This significant increase in cases over a short period of time may result in Inyo County’s placement on the state’s county monitoring list. The monitoring list currently includes 36 counties.

Inyo County contact tracing has been ongoing throughout the weekend and has determined that of the 13 the new cases reported, five have recently attended local gatherings or have traveled outside the area. One is considered community transmission because a direct link to a source case has not been identified so far.

Additionally, 12 of the 13 new cases are staff or residents at the Bishop Care Center. Inyo County Health Officer Dr. James Richardson has consulted extensively with Bishop Care Center Administration and the facility has implemented maximum infection control procedures. The California Department of Public Health has been alerted and is involved in reviewing all procedures to ensure safety for Bishop Care Center residents and staff.

As California and the U.S. see rising numbers and uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, the importance of staying home and not attending gatherings or parties is paramount. If one must leave home to access essential services, it is a requirement in Inyo County to wear a face covering, maintain social distance, and wash your hands regularly. Residents of Inyo County should not be attending or hosting social gatherings of any kind.

These rising case numbers will likely put Inyo County on the monitoring list. If the county remains on the monitoring list for three days, the state requires that indoor operations for several industries be closed. These include indoor gyms and fitness centers, personal care services like nail salons and waxing, churches, and cultural ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, offices for non-critical infrastructure, and shopping malls. These industries will still be allowed to operate outdoors.

Local numbers update

Inyo County cases:

• 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases

• 1 death

• 44 resolved

Inyo County testing:

• Total tests administered: 2,851

• Tests positive: 64

• Tests negative: 2,305

• Tests pending: 482

*Data sources include testing totals from NIHD, SIHD, Toiyabe and Verily testing site, as they become available. Positives tests for those who are not full time residents in Inyo County are not included in the Positive Case count.Total, pending, and negative test numbers include individuals tested more than once.

Mono County Cases:

• 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases

• 1 death

Inyo County demographics

Ages COVID-19 Cases

Ages 0-17 0

Ages 18-49 38

Ages 50-64 13

Ages 65+ 11

Unreported or Missing Data 2

Gender COVID-19 Cases

Male 25

Female 39

Unreported or Missing Data 0