New community arts center launching in Bishop

Exciting new developments for community arts opportunities

Residents and visitors can get a glimpse of the new C5 Community Arts Center during the Chocolate Art Walk on Saturday.

The center is located at 210 S. Warren St., the back of the old JC Penney’s building. Organizers suggest using the new walkway beside Family Dollar for those who are entering from Main Street to Warren Street.

C5 Studios Community Arts Center will open its doors for the first time as a part of this year’s Downtown Bishop Chocolate Art Walk. Although still under construction, C5 Studios will display the works of the world’s premier falling leaf photographer, Bruce Willey, along with the expressive leaf art of his daughter, Matilda Willey.

The effort to establish the center stems from the Bishop Mural Society, which is evolving and expanding. The 501c3 organization formerly known as Bishop Mural Society will now be known as Eastern Sierra Artists.

Bishop Mural Society will remain an active part of the work done by Eastern Sierra Artists, in addition to Friday Night Markets and C5 Studios Community Arts Center.

C5 Studios will open on Warren Street in Bishop, transforming an existing empty space into “a new, vibrant cultural hub to bring new energy and boost interest in the downtown area of Bishop,” organizers say.

At the art walk, Bruce Willey’s “In the Moment,” a photographic exploration of the brief moment a tree can fly, will be on display. The falling leaf compels one to rethink his or her relation to nature and time. During the Chocolate Art Walk, there will also be a falling leaf installation where one can manipulate leaves from the gallery roof to the ground and attempt to make pictures of them.

Hannah Burgoyne-Ryan also will be showing her woodblock carvings and prints titled “Fauna.” Burgoyne-Ryan’s carvings are made from recycled/reclaimed wood and are hand-printed using traditional Japanese techniques.

C5 Studios co-founders Erin Boehme and Naomi Hart-Johnson will show sculpture, mixed medium and fine art. Alongside the current artists, C5 Studios will be hosting a rare showing of Dorcas Birchim’s large Western paintings on canvas. These beautiful works have been on display publicly in the Owens Valley since the 1970s and are now in the Birchim family’s private collection, along with one piece on loan from Laws Railroad Museum.

For the art walk, the studio will offer a unique experience of Russian Samovar tea ceremony by Harald Kanz. Tea will be artistically served from 5 -7 p.m. alongside cookies and a special chocolate surprise. Organizers say they hope the new community arts center develops into a thriving hub for the arts.

Eastern Sierra Artists board members include Gail Swain, president, Andrea Shallcross, treasurer, Elaine Kabala, secretary, and members Gaye Mueller, Naomi Hart Johnson and Erin Boehme.

The co-founders of C5 Studios Community Arts Center are Erin Boehme and Naomi Hart Johnson.

ESA launches C5 Studios Community Arts Center as a creative hub providing education in the arts, studio space for local and visiting artists and makers and exhibition/retail space.

The mission of C5 Studios Community Arts Center, according to the organization is to “Create/Connect/Converse/Construct/Contribute.

The center is actively seeking donations, volunteers and business sponsorships.

It started a crowdfunding campaign on Oct. 4, on GoFundMe and can be found at www.gofundme.com/open-a-community-arts-center-in-bishop-ca

Fore more information on the center go to fwww.C5studios.org.