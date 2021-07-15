New Bishop police chief sworn in

Richard Standridge, a former detective with the Porterville, California, Police Department, was officially sworn in Monday as the new police chief for the city of Bishop.

Standridge has spent more than 20 years with the city of Porterville Police Department, most recently serving as the Investigations Division lieutenant. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Phoenix and is nearing completion of a master’s degree in justice management from the University of Nevada Reno. Standridge also is a graduate of POST Command College.

Standridge said Monday that he has secured housing and is looking forward in the coming weeks to becoming better familiar with the department, its current personnel and the community of Bishop.

“It couldn’t be more friendly,” Standridge said. “Every place I’ve gone to so far has been very welcoming.”

While still getting settled, Standridge said he imagines the challenges facing the department will be those typically faced by a small-town police force: recruiting and retaining staff as well as budgetary issues.

He said in the short time he’s been in the community, he’s noted issues the department could address fairly soon. These would include parking enforcement, vehicles that have broken down and speeding.

“These are really quality-of-life issues that impact the community that we can meet as a department,” Standridge said.

Standridge is coming from a department that had more than 100 people when support staff was included to a department of about 20.

“It’s going to be different,” Standridge said as far as serving the different communities. “But I think the size of the community in Bishop is going to allow me to get more involved.”

He said he plans on holding an open house to meet more members of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’ve dealt with different levels of crimes at different levels,” Standridge said. “I hope to bring that experience to Bishop.”

The city of Bishop initiated a comprehensive search for a chief of police in late 2020, following the retirement of former Chief Ted Stec.

During the search, Josh Ellsworth, who has served with the Bishop Police Department since April 2016, was the acting police chief. The Bishop City Council was scheduled to honor Ellsworth for his efforts at Monday’s meeting.