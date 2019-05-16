Murder suspect arrested in Lone Pine

A Ventura County man was arrested Sunday in Lone Pine for the alleged murder of his roommate whose body as of press time had not been found, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:52 a.m. on Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Communication Center received information indicating that Cameron Lykins, 23, of Meiners Oaks, had admitted to killing his roommate and discarding the body.

This led deputies to respond to a residence in Meiners Oaks. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a bloody scene consistent with a homicide, but no victim. Lykins’ roommate, Houston Auer, 22, of Meiners Oaks, also could not be found. Further investigation led to information that Lykins allegedly killed Auer during a disturbance that occurred at the residence during the early morning hours. Lykins then removed the victim’s body from the scene.

At about 1 p.m., law enforcement officers from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol located Lykins in Lone Pine. Lykins vehicle also was located and it contained evidence confirming that Lykins had used the vehicle to transport the victim’s body away from the crime scene.

Ventura County sheriff’s detectives went to Lone Pine and arrested Lykins for murder. Lykins was transported back to Ventura County and booked into custody at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility. Lykins was scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday. His bail is set at $2,000,000.00.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, though there is sufficient evidence to conclude the victim did not survive the attack, Lykins has not cooperated in locating the victim’s body. Anyone with information about this crime, or who believes they may have seen Lykins or his vehicle, described as a silver Nissan Frontier truck bearing the license plate number Ca. 39077S1, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. on Sunday is asked to contact Sgt. Carlos Macias at (805) 384-4761.