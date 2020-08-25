Mono County removed from state monitoring list

Mono County was officially removed from the state’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) County Data Monitoring List On Sunday, Aug. 23,following three consecutive days of local data meeting state thresholds. The county-wide COVID-19 containment strategy launched by the Public Health Department at the start of the outbreak, as well as the cooperation of businesses throughout the county and the restaurant sector, along with the adherence to public health measures by residents and visitors is what allowed the county to meet the thresholds and be removed from the monitoring list.

Unfortunately, at this time, removal from the state’s monitoring list does NOT allow for modifications to existing guidance and restrictions on businesses. The state’s Guidance on Closure of Sectors in Response to COVID-19 Order specifies that indoor operations shall remain closed when a county is removed from the County Data Monitoring List until the state Health Officer modifies the order and authorizes reopening. However, if Mono County remains off the list for at least 14 days, K-12

schools could potentially reopen for in-person instruction.

The state is reassessing its current order, and Gove. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update this week. Mono County officials have been in contact with the state to express the urgency for local businesses to resume indoor operations and county officials are hopeful that the governor’s update will include provisions that allow this.

“Our Public Health protocols are working, and we are experiencing encouraging results,” said Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County Health officer. “Residents and visitors are urged to continue practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding getting together with people outside of their household unit, and maintaining proper hand washing to ensure we continue to meet the State’s thresholds. Mono County Public Health and the Unified Command Emergency Operations Center will continue working

to reduce transmission and maintain surge capacity within our local health care system.”