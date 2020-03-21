Mono County Health Department and Mammoth Hospital report presumptive positive case of COVlD-19

Mammoth Hospital has identified a patient who is presumptively positive for COVID-19. Presumptive positive means the patient is likely positive, but the hospital is waiting for California state laboratory conﬁrmation. The test was performed by LabCorp.

The patient is a male who was hospitalized March 15, 2020. The positive COVID-19 |ab result was received this morning, March 21. The patient is in good condition.

The patient was recognized as a suspect case on the day of admission and he has been in isolation. In addition, the Mono County Public Health Department has been identifying

contacts of this patient and these individuals and these people are seIf-quarantining at home with health department supervision. The investigation and monitoring is ongoing.

If you have symptoms of cough and fever but feel you can care for yourself at home, please stay at home under self-quarantine for a minimum of 7-days, avoid

contact with others, and get plenty of rest.

However, if you have any concerns that you need to be seen by a doctor, please contact the Emergency Department at (760) 924-4076 for further instructions on what you should

do. The emergency room at Northern Inyo Hospital can be reached at (760) 873-5811.

Health department staff want to minimize your risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. If you are infected, the department wants to help you decrease the risk of spreading the illness to others.

Stay home and stay safe. Please remember we are all in this together, and what you do to help really does make a difference. Wash. Cover. Distance.

Please utilize the resources below for information about the coronavirus.

Call: 211

Inyo County website: https://www.inyocounty.us/coronavirus-covid-19-response

Mono County website: MonoHeaIth.com/Coronavirus