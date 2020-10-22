Mono County Board of Supervisors adopts resolution recognizing racism as a public health crisis

The Mono County Board of Supervisors earlier this month unanimously passed, approved, and adopted a “Resolution Recognizing Racism as a Public Health Crisis and Affirming Mono County’s Commitment to Building Racial Equity and Reducing Disparity.”

This historic action, according to Mono County seeks to acknowledge the disparities in family stability, health and mental wellness, education, employment, economic development, public safety, criminal justice, and housing associated with racism, and assess internal policies and procedures to ensure racial equity is a core element of the county.

“Institutional and structural racism and injustice have led to deep and persistent racial disparities across all sectors, and have had lasting negative consequences for Mono County,” stated Supervisor Stacy Corless, chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. “A number of recent events have highlighted the structuring of opportunity and assigning of value based solely on skin color and other physical characteristics, unfairly disadvantaging some, and systemically advantaging others. Mono County recognizes the damage this system has caused, and I am proud to be part of a board courageous enough to acknowledge this complex issue, and willing to work to change it for the health and well-being of all members of our county community.”

Among other things, the resolution directs the county administrative officer and staff to develop a workplan that includes the formation of a Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Commission that would guide the effort. Through this commission, the board of supervisors hopes to engage partner agencies and organizations in moving toward equity in Mono County. The county administrative officer is to report back to the board and community starting in January 2021 on the activities outlined in the resolution, including the formation and seating of the JEDI Commission, and a midyear budget adjustment to reflect funding commitment.

The resolution can be accessed here:

https://monocounty.ca.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/board_of_s...

30464/r20-93.pdf.