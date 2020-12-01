MOMMS pack for Christmas
Terrance Vestal
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
BISHOP, CA
Jackie Kruse and her Mothers of Military Servicemen and Servicewomen crew put together about 50 Christmas care packages for service men and women who are from the area Monday afternoon, including boxes for five service members serving overseas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers of volunteers was limited but the tradition in sending some Christmas cheer and gratitude to the region's military service members continues. For more information on who made the effort possible, see Thursday's edition of The Inyo Register.
